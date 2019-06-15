© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 5’
Tags:

Συγκινεί ο Κιλπάτρικ: «Είστε τα αδέλφια μου για μια ζωή»! (pic)

15 Ιουνίου 2019, 00:57
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 27 λεπτά πριν
Συγκινεί ο Κιλπάτρικ: «Είστε τα αδέλφια μου για μια ζωή»! (pic)

Ο Σον Κιλπάτρικ ήταν συγκινημένος μετά την κατάκτηση του πρωταθλήματος από τον Παναθηναϊκό και δεν το έκρυψε μέσω Instagram σε ένα φοβερό ποστ.

Ο Αμερικανός γκαρντ μίλησε για την πρόταση, που είχε από τους «πράσινους» πριν από 5 μήνες και την αποδοχή της, παρά τις δεδομένες δυσκολίες, καθώς και τη δικαίωση σήμερα, χαρακτηρίζοντας αδελφούς του, συμπαίκτες και προπονητές.

Αναλυτικά, όσα έγραψε:

«Πριν από 5 μήνες έκανα προπόνηση με τον προπονητή μου στο White Plains High School, περιμένοντας μια ομάδα του ΝΒΑ να με καλέσει, μετά από την πολύ καλή χρονιά που έκανα, χωρίς να έρθει όμως η στιγμή. Ο ατζέντης μου με κάλεσε και μου είπε πως υπάρχει μια θρυλικά ομάδα στην Αθήνα που θα αγαπήσω και θα θέλω να παίξω με εξαιρετικούς παίκτες από την Ελλάδα και τις ΗΠΑ. Έμαθα αργότερα ποιος κοουτσάρει εκεί, μου είπε πως είναι ο μυθικός Ρικ Πιτίνο! Δεν μπορούσα να τι αντιληφθώ, όχι μόνο γιατί θα έπαιζα για ένα σπουδαίο οργανισμό με ένα εξαιρετικό σύνολο, αλλά επίσης θα έπαιζα για τον Hall of Famer Ρικ Πιτίνο. Είπα στον ατζέντη πως όσο μεγάλη κι αν είναι η αλλαγή, θα φέρω την οικογένειά μου, για να πάρω πρωτάθλημα με αυτή την ομάδα. Μου είπε πως όσο σκληρός κι αν είμαι, έχει ανησυχίες για το αν θα προσαρμοστώ να είμαι στην απέναντι πλευρά του Ατλαντικού. Δύο μέρες μετά τις συζητήσεις του κόουτς Πιτίνο και του ατζέντη μου, μπήκα στο αεροπλάνο έτοιμος για μια αποστολή που δεν φανταζόμουν ποτέ στη ζωή μου. Στην αρχή ήμουν νευρικός, γιατί δεν ήξερα πώς θα είναι να παίζεις σε μια εντελώς διαφορετική χώρα. Όταν έφτασα στην Αθήνα, η οικογένειά μου κι εγώ είδαμε τους πιο σπουδαίους οπαδούς να μας χαιρετούν, τον ατζέντη μου και ένα σωρό από ελληνικά ΜΜΕ. Ήταν κάτι διαφορετικό, γιατί ποτέ στη ζωή μου δεν είδα μια χώρα να αγκαλιάζει έναν παίκτη με τον τρόπο που έκαναν σε μένα και την οικογένειά μου. Η πρώτη ερώτηση που μου έκαναν ήταν το τι μπορούν να περιμένουν από μένα, ερχόμενος από το ΝΒΑ στην Ελλάδα. Είπα πως κάθε μέρα θα έδινα τον καλύτερο εαυτό μου, για να συναγωνίζομαι τους προπονητές και τους συμπαίκτες μου για να πάρουμε το πρωτάθλημα, αυτός ήταν ο μόνος μου στόχος. Κάνοντας fast forward 5 μήνες μετά από αυτή τη μέρα, εγώ και ΤΑ ΑΔΕΛΦΙΑ μου πήραμε όχι ένα, αλλά 2 τρόπαια. Δεν έκανα μόνο συμπαίκτες και τεχνικούς, αλλά ΑΔΕΛΦΙΑ για μια ζωή».

5 months ago I was in White Plains High school training with my trainer @forthelovetraining and waiting for an NBA team to call me after having a year like I did last year and never got a call. My agent called me and told me there’s a legendary team in Athens, Greece that will love for you to come there and play for them along side some great players from Greece and from the states. I later asked who’s coaching there, he said the legend Rick Pitino! It was a no brainer to me because not only was I going to play with a great organization, great group of guys, but also a Hall Of Fame coach in Rick Pitino. I told my agent as much as a change this will be for me I’m willing to bring my family along with me out there and compete for a championship with this ball club! My agent told me “Sean, as tough as you are I have no worries of how you’ll adjust to being across seas.” 2 days after the conversations between coach Pitino and my agent I got on the plane ready for a mission I’ve never imagined in my entire life I would do. At first being nervous, not knowing how it’ll be especially playing in a whole different country. As soon as I get to Athens me and my family was greeted by the greatest fans, my overseas agent (Haris), @themistocles_ , and a bunch of Greek media outlets. Something that was different for me and my family because I’ve never in my entire life seen a country take and embrace a player the way they did me and my family. The first question that was asked of me as soon as I got through customs and had to do media was “what can we expect from you coming here from the NBA to Greece?” I told them everyday I want to try my best to compete with my teammates and my coaches to win a championship, that’s the only thing on my mind. Fast forward to 5 months later on this day me and MY BROTHERS FOREVER are standing here now with not only 1 but 2 championship trophies accomplished in this basketball season. I’ve formed not only life long teammates and coaches but life long BROTHERS on this journey. Your 2019 Greek League CHAMPS! @paobcgr #paobc @undraftedshop

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@seankilpatrick) στις

