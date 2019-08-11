Γέμελος: «Το αίμα μου είναι ελληνικό, πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)

Μετά την παρουσία της στον Παναθηναϊκό πριν λίγα χρόνια, η Γέμελος... μετακόμισε στον Ολυμπιακό και ευχαρίστησε την διοίκηση των «ερυθρόλευκων» για την ευκαιρία να αγωνιστεί ξανά στην Ελλάδα.
Αναλυτικά όσα έγραψε στο Instagram:
«Είμαι ενθουσιασμένη που θα παίξω την έβδομη επαγγελματική μου σεζόν στην Αθήνα. Πριν έξι χρόνια αυτή η χώρα έκανε μεγάλη εντύπωση στην καρδιά μου και ήταν μια αξέχαστη σεζόν. Είναι ξεχωριστό για μένα που θα παίξω ως γηγενής, αν και είμαι από την Αμερική. Οι νοοτροπίες μας είναι διαφορετικές με πολλούς τρόπους, αλλά το αίμα είναι ελληνικό και είμαι περήφανη γι’ αυτό. Ο Ολυμπιακός μού δίνει την ευκαιρία να παίξω στη χώρα που αγωνιζόταν ο πατέρας μου και αυτό σημαίνει πολλά για μένα. Μετά από τέσσερις σεζόν στην Ιταλία, ήταν δύσκολο για μένα να φύγω από μια τόσο όμορφη χώρα, αλλά τώρα είμαι ενθουσιασμένη για το νέο αυτό ταξίδι και είμαι έτοιμη για την επόμενη πρόκληση στην καριέρα μου. Ευχαριστώ όσους με υποστήριξαν σε αυτή τη διαδρομή, σημαίνει πολλά για μένα. Πάμε Ολυμπιακέ».
So excited to play in my 7th professional season overseas in Athens, Greece. This country 6 years ago left a big impression on my heart and I had an unforgettable year in this country. Playing as a local player, even though I am from America is a really special thing. Our mentalities are different in so many ways, but my blood is still Greek. And I am proud of that. @olympiacossfp @olympiacoswbc is giving me the opportunity to be back in the country where my father played in. That means a lot to me. After playing 4 years in Italy, it has been hard for me to walk away from the beautiful country that it is. And I will miss my friends of schio and naples and all of Italy so much. But now I’m excited for this new journey and I am ready for this next challenge in my career. Thank you to everyone who has been supportive along the way, I can’t explain how much it means to me. Pame Olympiake!
