Γέμελος: «Το αίμα μου είναι ελληνικό, πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Φοβερή υποδοχή στο πούλμαν ακόμα και σε φιλικό από τους οπαδούς της Βαλένθια (vid)
Φοβερή υποδοχή στο πούλμαν ακόμα και σε φιλικό από τους οπαδούς της Βαλένθια (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
5 λεπτά πριν
Φοβερή υποδοχή στο πούλμαν ακόμα και σε φιλικό από τους οπαδούς της Βαλένθια (vid)
Μύκονος: Βίντεο με άγριο ξύλο μεταξύ γυναικών
Μύκονος: Βίντεο με άγριο ξύλο μεταξύ γυναικών
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
8 λεπτά πριν
Μύκονος: Βίντεο με άγριο ξύλο μεταξύ γυναικών
Η Παρί ζητά 222 εκ. ευρώ από τη Μπαρτσελόνα, αλλά με τη Ρεάλ συζητά και τον δανεισμό του Νεϊμάρ
Η Παρί ζητά 222 εκ. ευρώ από τη Μπαρτσελόνα, αλλά με τη Ρεάλ συζητά και τον δανεισμό του Νεϊμάρ
PRIMERA DIVISION
19 λεπτά πριν
Η Παρί ζητά 222 εκ. ευρώ από τη Μπαρτσελόνα, αλλά με τη Ρεάλ συζητά και τον δανεισμό του Νεϊμάρ
Σε... αναμμένα κάρβουνα με Τεόντοσιτς οι Σέρβοι!
Σε... αναμμένα κάρβουνα με Τεόντοσιτς οι Σέρβοι!
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
25 λεπτά πριν
Σε... αναμμένα κάρβουνα με Τεόντοσιτς οι Σέρβοι!
Έκπληξη από Δώνη, φέρνει γκολτζή
Έκπληξη από Δώνη, φέρνει γκολτζή
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
26 λεπτά πριν
Έκπληξη από Δώνη, φέρνει γκολτζή
Ζοάο Φέλιξ: Ένα αστέρι γεννήθηκε (vids)
ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
Ένα αστέρι γεννήθηκε (και δεν θέλει να είναι ο νέος Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο)
PRIMERA DIVISION
28 λεπτά πριν
Ζοάο Φέλιξ: Ένα αστέρι γεννήθηκε (vids)
Σεισμός 4,5 Ρίχτερ στην Κρήτη
Σεισμός 4,5 Ρίχτερ στην Κρήτη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
32 λεπτά πριν
Σεισμός 4,5 Ρίχτερ στην Κρήτη
Απίστευτο: 11χρονος οπαδός της Λίβερπουλ τραυματίστηκε στη μύτη κυνηγώντας τον Σαλάχ
Απίστευτο: 11χρονος οπαδός της Λίβερπουλ τραυματίστηκε στη μύτη κυνηγώντας τον Σαλάχ
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
37 λεπτά πριν
Απίστευτο: 11χρονος οπαδός της Λίβερπουλ τραυματίστηκε στη μύτη κυνηγώντας τον Σαλάχ
Αγωνία για Μαζραουί στον Άγιαξ ενόψει ΠΑΟΚ
Αγωνία για Μαζραουί στον Άγιαξ ενόψει ΠΑΟΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
38 λεπτά πριν
Αγωνία για Μαζραουί στον Άγιαξ ενόψει ΠΑΟΚ
ΑΕΚ: Θέλει 8-10 εκατ. για Μπάρκα
ΑΕΚ: Θέλει 8-10 εκατ. για Μπάρκα
SUPERLEAGUE 1
40 λεπτά πριν
ΑΕΚ: Θέλει 8-10 εκατ. για Μπάρκα
Κούζμα: «Ο Λόνζο και ο Ίνγκραμ θα γίνουν σούπερ σταρ στους Πέλικανς»
Κούζμα: «Ο Λόνζο και ο Ίνγκραμ θα γίνουν σούπερ σταρ στους Πέλικανς»
NBA
43 λεπτά πριν
Κούζμα: «Ο Λόνζο και ο Ίνγκραμ θα γίνουν σούπερ σταρ στους Πέλικανς»
Χαλκιδική: Περιπέτεια για πατέρα και γιο που έκαναν ψαροντούφεκο
Χαλκιδική: Περιπέτεια για πατέρα και γιο που έκαναν ψαροντούφεκο
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
43 λεπτά πριν
Χαλκιδική: Περιπέτεια για πατέρα και γιο που έκαναν ψαροντούφεκο
«Ο Άρης κατέθεσε πρόταση για την απόκτηση του Μπόατενγκ»
«Ο Άρης κατέθεσε πρόταση για την απόκτηση του Μπόατενγκ»
SUPERLEAGUE 1
45 λεπτά πριν
«Ο Άρης κατέθεσε πρόταση για την απόκτηση του Μπόατενγκ»
Η Ρεάλ θέλει να προστατέψει τον Ζιντάν από τα... νεύρα του
Η Ρεάλ θέλει να προστατέψει τον Ζιντάν από τα... νεύρα του
PRIMERA DIVISION
54 λεπτά πριν
Η Ρεάλ θέλει να προστατέψει τον Ζιντάν από τα... νεύρα του
Γέμελος: «Το αίμα μου είναι ελληνικό, πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)
Γέμελος: «Το αίμα μου είναι ελληνικό, πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
57 λεπτά πριν
Γέμελος: «Το αίμα μου είναι ελληνικό, πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)
Ετών 32, γυμνή στην μπανιέρα, αναίσθητη: Ο μυστηριώδης θάνατος της γυναίκας-όνειρο του Sin City
Ετών 32, γυμνή στην μπανιέρα, αναίσθητη: Ο μυστηριώδης θάνατος της γυναίκας-όνειρο του Sin City
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ετών 32, γυμνή στην μπανιέρα, αναίσθητη: Ο μυστηριώδης θάνατος της γυναίκας-όνειρο του Sin City
Στην κορυφή με Τριανταφυλλόπουλο η Πογκόν! (vid)
Στην κορυφή με Τριανταφυλλόπουλο η Πογκόν! (vid)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην κορυφή με Τριανταφυλλόπουλο η Πογκόν! (vid)
Νίκη με Κόσοβο ή... τελευταία θέση για την Εθνική Νέων Γυναικών
Νίκη με Κόσοβο ή... τελευταία θέση για την Εθνική Νέων Γυναικών
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Νίκη με Κόσοβο ή... τελευταία θέση για την Εθνική Νέων Γυναικών
Η απουσία του Παπαντωνίου από τα γενέθλια της Τούνη φουντώνει τις φήμες χωρισμού (vid)
Η απουσία του Παπαντωνίου από τα γενέθλια της Τούνη φουντώνει τις φήμες χωρισμού (vid)
GOSSIP
1 ώρα πριν
Η απουσία του Παπαντωνίου από τα γενέθλια της Τούνη φουντώνει τις φήμες χωρισμού (vid)
Γκουαρδιόλα: «To VAR σκοτώνει το πάθος στο ποδόσφαιρο»
Γκουαρδιόλα: «To VAR σκοτώνει το πάθος στο ποδόσφαιρο»
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Γκουαρδιόλα: «To VAR σκοτώνει το πάθος στο ποδόσφαιρο»
Τραγωδία στο Πόρτο Χέλι: Στον εισαγγελέα σήμερα ο χειριστής του ταχύπλοου
Τραγωδία στο Πόρτο Χέλι: Στον εισαγγελέα σήμερα ο χειριστής του ταχύπλοου
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τραγωδία στο Πόρτο Χέλι: Στον εισαγγελέα σήμερα ο χειριστής του ταχύπλοου
Στο στόχαστρο της Φιορεντίνα ο Κεϊτά Μπαλντέ
Στο στόχαστρο της Φιορεντίνα ο Κεϊτά Μπαλντέ
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Στο στόχαστρο της Φιορεντίνα ο Κεϊτά Μπαλντέ
«Φωτιά» με το μπικίνι της η κυρία Μέσι! (pic)
«Φωτιά» με το μπικίνι της η κυρία Μέσι! (pic)
HOT
1 ώρα πριν
«Φωτιά» με το μπικίνι της η κυρία Μέσι! (pic)
Με Γαλλία στην 3η αγωνιστική του Eurobasket η Εθνική Παίδων
Με Γαλλία στην 3η αγωνιστική του Eurobasket η Εθνική Παίδων
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Με Γαλλία στην 3η αγωνιστική του Eurobasket η Εθνική Παίδων
Πρωινός Τύπος (11/8): «Δεν συγκρίνεται με Ολυμπιακό και ΠΑΟΚ η ΑΕΚ - Ήμαρτον με Δώνη»!
«Δεν συγκρίνεται με Ολυμπιακό και ΠΑΟΚ η ΑΕΚ - Ήμαρτον με Δώνη»!
ΠΡΩΙΝΟΣ ΤΥΠΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Πρωινός Τύπος (11/8): «Δεν συγκρίνεται με Ολυμπιακό και ΠΑΟΚ η ΑΕΚ - Ήμαρτον με Δώνη»!
Κίνα: Στους 28 οι νεκροί από τον τυφώνα Λέκιμα
Κίνα: Στους 28 οι νεκροί από τον τυφώνα Λέκιμα
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Κίνα: Στους 28 οι νεκροί από τον τυφώνα Λέκιμα
Nτεμπούτο στο Γιουνάιτεντ - Τσέλσι ο Μουρίνιο!
Nτεμπούτο στο Γιουνάιτεντ - Τσέλσι ο Μουρίνιο!
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Nτεμπούτο στο Γιουνάιτεντ - Τσέλσι ο Μουρίνιο!
Σαν σήμερα το 1996 δολοφονείται ο Τάσος Ισαάκ στα Κατεχόμενα (vids)
Σαν σήμερα το 1996 δολοφονείται ο Τάσος Ισαάκ στα Κατεχόμενα (vids)
ΣΑΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Σαν σήμερα το 1996 δολοφονείται ο Τάσος Ισαάκ στα Κατεχόμενα (vids)
Παναθηναϊκος: O Ρόντγουελ βάζει... φρένο στον στόπερ
Παναθηναϊκος: O Ρόντγουελ βάζει... φρένο στον στόπερ
SUPERLEAGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Παναθηναϊκος: O Ρόντγουελ βάζει... φρένο στον στόπερ
Aντσελότι: «Πρόβλημα για τον Βαλβέρδε αν ο Νεϊμάρ γυρίσει στη Μπαρτσελόνα»
Aντσελότι: «Πρόβλημα για τον Βαλβέρδε αν ο Νεϊμάρ γυρίσει στη Μπαρτσελόνα»
PRIMERA DIVISION
2 ώρες πριν
Aντσελότι: «Πρόβλημα για τον Βαλβέρδε αν ο Νεϊμάρ γυρίσει στη Μπαρτσελόνα»
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 4’
Tags:

Γέμελος: «Το αίμα μου είναι ελληνικό, πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)

11 Αυγούστου 2019, 10:45
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 57 λεπτά πριν
Γέμελος: «Το αίμα μου είναι ελληνικό, πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)

Η Τζάκι Γέμελος εξέφρασε τον ενθουσιασμό της που θα αγωνιστεί ξανά στην Ελλάδα και ευχαρίστησε τον Ολυμπιακό για την ευκαιρία.

Μετά την παρουσία της στον Παναθηναϊκό πριν λίγα χρόνια, η Γέμελος... μετακόμισε στον Ολυμπιακό και ευχαρίστησε την διοίκηση των «ερυθρόλευκων» για την ευκαιρία να αγωνιστεί ξανά στην Ελλάδα.

Αναλυτικά όσα έγραψε στο Instagram:

«Είμαι ενθουσιασμένη που θα παίξω την έβδομη επαγγελματική μου σεζόν στην Αθήνα. Πριν έξι χρόνια αυτή η χώρα έκανε μεγάλη εντύπωση στην καρδιά μου και ήταν μια αξέχαστη σεζόν. Είναι ξεχωριστό για μένα που θα παίξω ως γηγενής, αν και είμαι από την Αμερική. Οι νοοτροπίες μας είναι διαφορετικές με πολλούς τρόπους, αλλά το αίμα είναι ελληνικό και είμαι περήφανη γι’ αυτό. Ο Ολυμπιακός μού δίνει την ευκαιρία να παίξω στη χώρα που αγωνιζόταν ο πατέρας μου και αυτό σημαίνει πολλά για μένα. Μετά από τέσσερις σεζόν στην Ιταλία, ήταν δύσκολο για μένα να φύγω από μια τόσο όμορφη χώρα, αλλά τώρα είμαι ενθουσιασμένη για το νέο αυτό ταξίδι και είμαι έτοιμη για την επόμενη πρόκληση στην καριέρα μου. Ευχαριστώ όσους με υποστήριξαν σε αυτή τη διαδρομή, σημαίνει πολλά για μένα. Πάμε Ολυμπιακέ». 

So excited to play in my 7th professional season overseas in Athens, Greece. This country 6 years ago left a big impression on my heart and I had an unforgettable year in this country. Playing as a local player, even though I am from America is a really special thing. Our mentalities are different in so many ways, but my blood is still Greek. And I am proud of that. @olympiacossfp @olympiacoswbc is giving me the opportunity to be back in the country where my father played in. That means a lot to me. After playing 4 years in Italy, it has been hard for me to walk away from the beautiful country that it is. And I will miss my friends of schio and naples and all of Italy so much. But now I’m excited for this new journey and I am ready for this next challenge in my career. Thank you to everyone who has been supportive along the way, I can’t explain how much it means to me. Pame Olympiake!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jacki Gemelos (@jacki23) στις

Διαβαστε επισης

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Γέμελος: «Το αίμα μου είναι ελληνικό, πάμε Ολυμπιακέ» (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 4’