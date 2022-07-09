Διαφημίζει την Ελλάδα με τον καλύτερο τρόπο ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον (pics)

Συνεχίζει τις καλοκαιρινές του διακοπές στην Ελλάδα ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον μαζί με τη σύζυγό του και μέσα από τις αναρτήσεις του αποτελεί την… καλύτερη διαφήμιση για τη χώρα μας.

Μετά τις… βουτιές και τις βόλτες του σε Μύκονο, Σαντορίνη και άλλα ελληνικά νησιά, ο Μάτζικ βρέθηκε σε όλα τα αρχαία ιστορικά μνημεία και σημεία της Αθήνας, καθώς και στη διώρυγα της Κορίνθου.

Απαθανάτισε όλες αυτές τις στιγμές, δίνοντας μάλιστα πληροφορίες στους ακόλουθούς για καθετί που επισκέφτηκε. Σαν ένας τουριστικός οδηγός ο βετεράνος σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ πήγε στην Ακρόπολη, στα Προπύλαια και στη διώρυγα της Κορίνθου ενημερώνοντας για όλες τις ιστορικές πληροφορίες.

Δείτε τις αναρτήσεις του:

Cookie and I in Corinth Canal. Running 4 miles long, it was completed in the 1890s connecting the Gulf of Corinth in the Ionian Sea with the Saronic Gulf in the Aegean Sea! pic.twitter.com/pT60juTrkF — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022

Many of the original buildings of the Acropolis were destroyed or repurposed. After Rome converted to Christianity in the 6th century AD many Acropolis temples became Christian churches. It was eye-opening to learn about the history of the city & gain so much biblical context! pic.twitter.com/ypepoRYS5n — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022

Today I had a life changing experience filled with so much biblical history. We visited the Acropolis of Athens, a fortified citadel located on the top of a hill with four Temples. We saw historical landmarks including the Parthenon dedicated to Athena the Virgin in 447 BC, pic.twitter.com/MCaaKArp5S — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022