Διαφημίζει την Ελλάδα με τον καλύτερο τρόπο ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον (pics)

Συνεχίζει τις καλοκαιρινές του διακοπές στην Ελλάδα ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον μαζί με τη σύζυγό του και μέσα από τις αναρτήσεις του αποτελεί την… καλύτερη διαφήμιση για τη χώρα μας.

Μετά τις… βουτιές και τις βόλτες του σε Μύκονο, Σαντορίνη και άλλα ελληνικά νησιά, ο Μάτζικ βρέθηκε σε όλα τα αρχαία ιστορικά μνημεία και σημεία της Αθήνας, καθώς και στη διώρυγα της Κορίνθου.

Απαθανάτισε όλες αυτές τις στιγμές, δίνοντας μάλιστα πληροφορίες στους ακόλουθούς για καθετί που επισκέφτηκε. Σαν ένας τουριστικός οδηγός ο βετεράνος σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ πήγε στην Ακρόπολη, στα Προπύλαια και στη διώρυγα της Κορίνθου ενημερώνοντας για όλες τις ιστορικές πληροφορίες.

Δείτε τις αναρτήσεις του:

