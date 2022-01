Τζον Μπράουν, ο Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν της Euroleague (pics, vids)

John Brown's numbers in last 3 Euroleague games:

20,3 pts

58,5% FG

65,0% FT

4,0 reb

1,3 ast

5,6 stl

24,3 eff



Unics played this games against the reignign champions (Efes) and the runner-up (twice, Barca) with a 2-1 record (and you know how they lost that one...) pic.twitter.com/ASEhFpe626