Βραδιά ρεκόρ για τον... αγέραστο Λεμπρόν! (pics)

LeBron with another ridiculous game.



43 PTS

14 REB

4 AST

2 STL

2 BLK

16-26 FG

5-10 3P

in 29 MINS



He is the 4th oldest player ever with a 40/10 game — trailing MJ, Kareem and Malone. pic.twitter.com/onPrFIzVOk