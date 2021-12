Ο 37άρης Λεμπρόν παλεύει και εντυπωσιάζει, αλλά... (vids)

LeBron in his last six games:



37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST

32 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST

39 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST

36 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST

34 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

31 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST



