Μετατέθηκε κατά μία εβδομάδα το παιχνίδι του ΠΑΟΚ με την Ιγκοκέα

🚨 The games @BasquetManresa vs @JerusalemBasket and @PAOKbasketball vs @BCIgokea, scheduled for December 22, are postponed, following the Return to Play Protocol established by the #BasketballCL, and will be rescheduled for Tuesday Dec. 28 and Wednesday Dec. 29 respectively. pic.twitter.com/Lx15g3vi5T