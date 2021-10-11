Raznatovic at SDNA: «Obradovic convinced me in 2005 that Spanoulis should go to Panathinaikos»

Transfers never end in basketball and certainly never end for Misko Raznatovic, since he is the best in Europe.

The Serbian agent for another year has a strong relationship with greek teams in the sense that several of his clients play in our country. At Panathinaikos, at Olympiacos and not only.

Raznatovic and I talked about many issues: from Panathinaikos, Olympiacos and their progress in the Euroleague, Zelimir Obradovic, Dusan Ivkovic and Vassilis Spanoulis to Micic, the…new Micic, but also Nikola Jokic, who is sweeping the NBA.

So, let's go see the first part of the interview and of course it is necessary to mention that our discussion took place on Thursday morning, before, that is, the games Panathinaikos-Fener and Olympiakos-Real.

What do you think will be Spanoulis' next step? And what exactly had happened in the summer of 2005 when he went to Panathinaikos?

«For the moment we don’t know, what would be next step of Spanoulis. There is plenty of time, and not even one reason to rush. After such a brilliant career, he can not accept some lets say good offers. We need to have something really great.

2005 – both teams were interested and I worried about his playing time in Panathinaikos, having idea maybe to give primacy to Olympiacos. At that time I was very close with coach Obradovic, and after long conversation with him, he convinced me that he will have important role and that he wants to play with 3 creators at same time. I trusted him and he was right».

What did Dusan Ivkovic mean to you and what is that fact that you remember from the great acquaintance you had?

«He was my mentor practically. I usually don’t accept advices from the people, what is not something what I am proud on. But, he was exception. Every time, when I had some basketball issue, I went to him to get opinion. He changed my carrier, with decision to be represented by myself in 2002. I was very young, and he gave me trust, showing to all basketball world, that this young agent has potential, because if he is good for Duda, he is good for all others».

Zeljko Obradovic returned to the benches and to his favorite Partizan. What does this mean for European basketball in general and what can we expect from Partizan in the near future?

«It is great for Serbian basketball. Lot of things changed since he come in region and people got crazy for basketball again. I am sure that he will lead Partizan to EL after so many years. I m not sure he will be able to do that in this season, because he really needs time, but sooner or later its coming».

Why didn't Vasilije Micić go to the NBA in the summer? And it is said that Nenad Dimitrijević is the next Micić. How much do you believe in that?

«Without huge risk, due to changed dates of draft and free agency, he could not do it. He got great contract with Club and coach, whom he likes a lot, and we did not want to do any adventures. I believe that his coming to NBA just have been postponed for one season.

I really believe that Dimitrijevic could be next big thing in EL pointguard spot. After him, Lovro Gnjidic from Cibona, if he doesn’t make NBA. Both guys are tall pg with lot of imagination in the game. Something like Micic».

Which of your clients will be surprised this year? To whom, then, should we turn our gaze?

«Its really difficult to say, but I would underline Ognjen Dobric from Red Star with completely different role comparing with last EL. Then Dyshawn Pierre and Nikola Ivanovic».

A few days ago we interviewed Nikola Jovic on SDNA. I know you do not want to anthem new players, but what direction can this guy, who has been seen all over Europe, have?

«He is probably the biggest talent what Mega had in age of 18. Has everything, but as we know, it doesn’t mean a lot. He works very hard, and he is in good situation, with lot of playing time and with the ball in his hands. Usually, if we put together, that kind of the talent, attitude and lot of playing time, we get important NBA player. But, its really too early to go so far».