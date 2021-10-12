Raznatovic at SDNA: «Nedovic was nervous and in some way scared, Kendrick Perry will shine»

In the second part of his interview at SDNA, the famous Serbian agent spoke about the course of Olympiacos, Panathinaikos in the Euroleague, Perry and Nedovic, Jean-Charles and Martin, but also about Nikola Jokic.

Misko Raznatovic explained, among other things, what happened and in 2005 Vassilis Spanoulis preferred Panathinaikos instead of Olympiacos.

Is this year Olympiacos a team that can reach the final four? And how do you see the second season of Jean-Charles and Hassan Martin?

«I don’t believe that they can make F4. Other teams have better budgets and stronger teams.

Both guys will have most likely very good season, because they finished adjustment, and also playing Greek league will help them to be in better shape».

What can Panathinaikos expect from Kendrick Perry? And how was the situation with Nedovic until he returned from the problems he had?

«Perry did not start good EL, but I believe that he is very good EL player. As soon as he adjust for EL level, what I believe is going to happen soon, will shine.

Nedovic is my boy. We are together like almost 15 years. He was nervous and in some way scared because he faced something what is rare and unknown. If you get hurt, for instance ankle or knee, you know exactly what is going to happen and when. With his illness, you have no idea and doctors don’t help a lot, because they have also no experience. We talked more than usual, and he had support of his wife and family, and somehow end with very dramatic period of his career».

What can the fans of Panathinaikos expect from their team in the current Euroleague?

«In best case scenario to compete for Top 8, what is also not easy».

Which teams do you think have the upper hand for the final four of Euroleague, even if it is still early?

«Two Turkish teams, two Spanish teams and CSKA will fight for 4 spots».

Giannis Antetokounmpo sweeps the NBA, winning the championship with the Bucks. How close is Nikola Jokic to such a situation, playing also in a not traditionally large team such as the Denver Nuggets?

«It s really very difficult to expect that Nuggets will be ever in position to win championship. Last year was specific one, with shorter season, plenty of injuries of the starts».

