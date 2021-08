Απίστευτο: Ο Ντουράντ θα εισπράξει 54 εκατομμύρια από τους Νετς στα 37 του!

Here is the breakdown on the Durant extension:



22/23- $44.14M

23/24- $47.64M

24/25- $51.17M

25/26- $54.70M



The first year number is 105% off his $42M salary in 21/22



He is allowed to exceed 35% of the max ($41.65M).