Η Σέριλ Κρόου υποκλίνεται στον Γιάννη: «Το καλύτερο πρότυπο για τον γιο μου» (pic)

So much to say about the @Bucks. Too much for Twitter: see pics.



All this is to say…. thank you, Giannis & Khris & Jrue & Bobby & Pat & all of the Bucks for showing my boys what it looks like to work hard, to be good men, to dream big as players & as a team, & to stay humble.💚 pic.twitter.com/HQEIHdbOEe