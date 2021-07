Bucks Big 3 in the last 3 games (all wins):



Giannis — 33/12/7 on 60% shooting

Middleton — 29/7/5 on 47/39/86%

Jrue — 20/5/10/2s on 44/39/100%



Turns out the Bucks have 3 Batmans. pic.twitter.com/9fS3UTau5Z