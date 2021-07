Ξαναέγραψε ιστορία ο Αντετοκούνμπο με την «back 2 back» 40άρα (pics)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the fifth player to record at least 100 points and 40 rebounds through the first three games of an NBA Finals:



✅ Elgin Baylor (1962, 1963)

✅ Willis Reed (1970)

✅ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1980)

✅ Shaquille O'Neal (2000, 20001)

✅ Antetokounmpo (2021) pic.twitter.com/OdMoqJjwTP