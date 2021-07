In 2017, Kobe Bryant challenged Giannis Antetokounmpo to win an MVP. Giannis did so in 2019.



After Giannis’ first MVP, Kobe tweeted at him, “My man. MVP. Greatness. Next up: championship #MambaMentality”



Now, in 2021, Giannis is in the Finals & 4 wins away from a championship. pic.twitter.com/waV0NyOqpC