Παπαγιάννη θα λένε και θα... κλαίνε: Στατιστικά-όργια του θηρίου!

Greece's frontcourt in the semifinal vs Turkey #TURGRE:



Georgios Papagiannis (born in 1997): 14 points (6/6 2PTS, 2/2FTs), 13 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Dinos Mitoglou (born in 1996): 10 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal.#FIBAOQT #HellasBasketball