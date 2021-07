Καλάθης - Σλούκας: Το «μαγικό» δίδυμο της Εθνικής, που μεταμορφώθηκε στην επανάληψη!

Nick Calathes had 1/6 FGs & 3 TOs in the 1st half vs 🇹🇷, while Kostas Sloukas had 1/4 FGs & 1 TO. But, the two leaders of 🇬🇷 came up BIG in the 2nd half. #TURGRE



Calathes finished the game w/ 18PTS, 6REB, 6AST & Sloukas w/ 15PTS, 9AST. Greece advanced to the final. #FIBAOQT