Zalgiris Kaunas is in advanced talks with German League MVP candidate Jaleen Smith, per sources. Hearing, that few other Euroleague teams are after him. Smith is averaging 16.5 PPG (5th best in BBL), 5.6 RPG (15th), 5.5 APG (4th), 20.1 EFF (2nd) and Ludwigsburg is 28-2 this year.