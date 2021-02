«Δεν υπάρχει όριο στο παιχνίδι του»: Στα άδυτα της... εκτόξευσης του All Star ΛαΒίν

Zach LaVine gets his first All-Star nod.



28.6 PPG

5.4 RPG

5.4 APG

52/43/86%

All career-highs



There are only 2 players in NBA history to average 28/5/5 on 50/40/80% shooting for a whole season — Steph Curry and Larry Bird (3x). pic.twitter.com/wy0ANQYZty