Jarrett Allen (26 points, 17 rebounds, 11-11 shooting) is the 8th player in NBA history to reach 25+ points and 15+ rebounds while shooting 100% from the field.



The other 7:



Dwight Howard

Dikembe Mutombo

Calvin Natt

Mitch Kupchak

Wes Unseld

Wilt Chamberlain (7x)

Walt Bellamy