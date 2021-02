Ο Μπράντλει Μπιλ ξεπέρασε τον Μάικ Τζόρνταν, με 17 σερί +25 πόντους παιχνίδια (vid)

Bradley Beal has started the season with 17 straight games of 25+ PTS; most since MJ (16) in 1988-89.



1. Wilt Chamberlain - 80 (every game)

2. Rick Barry - 25

3. Elgin Baylor - 22

4. Bradley Beal - 17

5. Michael Jordan - 16



