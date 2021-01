Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:



✅ 22 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 10 AST

✅ 2 STL

✅ 3 BLK



It's the 20th triple-double of Antetokounmpo's career, the most in @Bucks history. In fact, he has one more triple-double than the next three-closest players combined. pic.twitter.com/G2cKli43Nr