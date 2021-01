Βραδιά των... ρεκόρ για τον «τριπλό» Λούκα Ντόντσιτς (pic+vid)

Luka Dončić with 20 points and 8 rebounds in the 1st half. This is the 10th time Dončić has had 20 pts and 5 rebs in a half over the last 2 seasons. The only players with more such instances over that span are Giannis Antetokounmpo (19), Anthony Davis (14) and James Harden (12). pic.twitter.com/BqozDac1Ui