Οι Μπακς έχουν 83 πόντους στο ημίχρονο, ρεκόρ με 16 τρίποντα (vids)

👌👀 the BEST of the @Bucks 16 1st half threes... a franchise record for 3PM in a half! #KiaTipOff20



MIL leads MIA at the half on TNT



Khris Middleton: 20 PTS

Jrue Holiday: 13 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/vc0m8OmNt1