Έκανε... Μπαμ: Ο «point center» Αντεμπάγιο εκτόξευσε την αξία του και ετοιμάζεται να ηγηθεί των Χιτ

Bam Adebayo went from:

• Growing up in a trailer

• Recruited by Kentucky

• Being chosen 14th overall

• Being a backup his first 2 seasons

To:

• NBA All-Star

• 2020 All-Defensive Second Team

• Going to the Finals at 23 years old

• Getting a 163 million dollar extension. pic.twitter.com/yaDKVrTKN6