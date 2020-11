🇹🇷🐐



🔘 583 games (272 starts) with the Bucks

🔘 Three stints (2006-07, 2009-15, 2018-20)

🔘 Career avg of 9.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg in 22.4 mpg as a Buck

🔘 Countless charges#ThankYouErs pic.twitter.com/QrQSIZL7XE