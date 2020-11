Αλλαγές στο καλεντάρι του EuroCup (pic)

The modified dates for the remining stages of the 7DAYS EuroCup are:



• Top 16 – from January 13 to March 10, 2021



• Quarterfinals – from March 23 to March 31, 2021



• Semifinals – from April 6 to April 14, 2021



• Finals – from April 27 to May 5, 2021 https://t.co/he7R6X1fA3