Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Παίζει... μεγάλη μπάλα και εκτός παρκέ ο Χίρο! (pics + vids)

Μπάσκετ
Ο 20χρονος σουτέρ των Μαϊάμι Χιτ, Τάιλερ Χίρο, παίζει... μεγάλη μπάλα και μακριά από το παρκέ!

Ο γεννημένος το 2000 παίκτης έγινε viral στη «φούσκα» με τις επιδόσεις του στα πλέι οφ, όμως εξίσου εντυπωσιακή είναι η... πορεία του και μακριά από τα παρκέ, αν κρίνει κανείς από την «εκρηκτική» σύντροφό του, Κάτια Ελίζ Χένρι. 

Δείτε τη σύντροφο του Χίρο:

🤎

keep on them red bottoms

young n alive 🙏🏽

