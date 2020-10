🤴 Billy Baron is our September-October MVP! The Zenit's guard averaged 16.3 PTS with 52.4% FG, 4.3 AST, 2.5 REB & 17.3 EFF.



Zenit won all 4 starting games (against Khimki, Kalev, Zielona Gora and Tsmoki-Minsk) and are ranked 1st with a 4-0 record! pic.twitter.com/yPsZ4kJCbG