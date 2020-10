Γκιστ για την κόντρα με τον Ολυμπιακό: «Αν έχανες ένα παιχνίδι ήταν σαν... κηδεία» (vid)

View this post on Instagram

There aren’t many rivalries in sports that can compare to the battle between cross town foes Panathinaikos and Olympiacos. James talks about how serious the rivalry is and shares a story about a run in with opposing fans at a night club. “When Olympiacos and Panathinaikos plays, everything stops. If you lose that game, it’s like losing a family member or something, it’s like a funeral.” #HoopTalesPodcast @Gistovic15 @SirHines42 @mmartjr23 @32tyhines @bctvmedia @paobcgr @olympiacosbc @euroleague @eurohoops_official #JamesGist #Greek #Rivalry Panathinaikos #PanathinaikosBC #PaoBC #WeTheGreens #Gate13 #Olympiacos #OlympiacosBC #WeAreOlympiacos #TogetherWeFight #Gate7 #Kifisia #Kolonaki #Athens #Greece #EuroLeague #GameOn #EuroLeagueNews #EuroLeagueUpdates #EuroLeagueUnited