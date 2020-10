Συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία πρώην παίκτη Πανιωνίου: «Λιποθύμησα την ώρα του αγώνα, εκεί κατάλαβα ότι είχα κορωνοϊό» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

This past Tuesday night during a basketball game I experienced the scariest moment of my life. My body started to shut down in the middle of the game. While running up and down the court in a high intensity match I started to feel a shortness of breath, and my chest was beating extremely fast to the point where I honesltly thought it was possibly over for my life. In the middle of an ongoing play I couldn't help but walk right off the court falling to my knees and eventually passed out and was rushed to the hospital. I recently discovered yesterday I tested positive for Covid-19. I'm now quarantined and although I'm still in the early stages of the recovery process I just want to tell people who were nonbelievers that it's real. I personally never doubted the seriousness of it but I've asked myself the question on how one person could contract it and others don't if they've all been around the same people. All i can say is there is no need to question any of that and just do the best you can to protect yourself while asking God for his mercy and grace if you happen to catch it. I wanted you guys to know so you will keep me in your prayers because prayer works! Jesus is my healer! #unapologetic #healingcoming #covid19 #takenodayforgranted #coronavirus #corona #2020