Adebayo lifts Miami to Finals! 💪@Bam1of1's playoff career-high 32 PTS, 14 REB help the @MiamiHEAT win Game 6 and advance to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV!



MIA/LAL Game 1: Wednesday at 9pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/PjHNHdFDXQ