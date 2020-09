Jayson Tatum recorded 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 5+ AST, 2+ STL, and 2+ BLK in Game 1. He is now the youngest player (22 years, 196 days) to record this stat line in a playoff game. The previous youngest was Tracy McGrady (22 years, 334 days) in 2002. pic.twitter.com/nm9KShI9MB