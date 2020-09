View this post on Instagram

Unforgettable!!! 🏆🥇🔝🔴⚪️ The Winner Of The Play Of The Decade as voted by the fans... The 2012 title-winning shot by @pripripri15 for @olympiacosbc was chosen as the iconic moment of the decade 👏 #EuroLeague20 #OlympiacosBC #WeAreOlympiacos #TogetherWeFight