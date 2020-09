Ενωτικό κάλεσμα του Παναθηναϊκού με Αλβέρτη, Διαμαντίδη και... συγκίνηση! (vid)

"The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team." Phil Jackson​

​

Be part of this team! ​

​

Book your season ticket: ​https://t.co/FtR1pbT5ik

​#paobc #UnitedWeStand #WeTheGreens​ #panathinaikosbc #panathinaikos #seasontickets pic.twitter.com/UxRBvs2Gpt