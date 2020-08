Η προφητική ατάκα του Ταβάρες για τον Ντόντσιτς στο SDNA το 2017!

Edy Tavares at @Sdna_gr: "Luka Doncic has the potential to be the No. 1 pick. NBA is going to be easy for him. I think he will be a 'triple double player'. He has the ability to rebound, he has great vision on the court and he plays great pick 'n roll in offense" #Doncic pic.twitter.com/ubyuvvqnqM