Ο Ντόντσιτς των... ρεκόρ τρελαίνει τον πλανήτη και θέτει νέα στάνταρ!

Luka Doncic with an all-time performance.



- Hurt ankle

- No Porzingis

- 21-point deficit

- 43 points

- 17 rebounds

- 13 assists

- Walk-off game winner

- 3rd player ever with 40/15/10 playoff game

- Tied 2nd most points in a playoff triple-double



He's only 21. pic.twitter.com/OdTSE4hgyW