The @Bucks get the win 121-107.



Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the 4th player in NBA postseason history to average 30 pts, 15 reb, 5 ast through his team's first 3 playoff games, joining Kevin Garnett (2003), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1977) & Wilt Chamberlain (1967). H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/yIn75a568x