Players with 10+ career 50-point games:



▪️ Wilt Chamberlain

▪️ Michael Jordan

▪️ Kobe Bryant

▪️ James Harden

▪️ Elgin Baylor

▪️ Rick Barry

▪️ LeBron James

▪️ Allen Iverson

▪️ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar