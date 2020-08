Ζαγκλής: «Προσευχές και standing ovation για τον λαό του Λιβάνου» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

During my visit in Beirut last year I experienced a vibrant, multicultural city that loves our sport. Our thoughts and prayers are for those who lost their lives from the explosion and their families. And the photo of the standing ovation is now for the resilience shown by our Lebanese friends, including the very capable @flb_official team. Our @fiba regional office in Asia, also based in Beirut, has suffered damages but all our staff is safe and well.