Σλούκας: «Η Φενέρμπαχτσε έδειξε κατανόηση στο αίτημά μου» (pic)

This is a hard decision to take, like all life decisions. I 've grown up as a man as a person as a professional within these 5 years with all you guys, the staff, the coaches, the teammates, the fans - let me call you all my Fenerbahce family for the rest of my life. Memories, trophies, hard nights, happy mornings, unforgettable life moments keeping them inside me forever. I feel nothing but appreciation and gratitude to all of you for everything you gave me every single day. Special thanks to the President mr Ali Koc, the Vice President mr Semih Ozsoy and the GM mr Maurizio Gherardini for their understanding to my request. Hope that my dedication and respect to the club allows you all smile on this hard goodbye ... Kostas