Συγκινεί ο Μπράουν: «Άλλη μια νύχτα άγρυπνος» (pic)

Another sleepless night for me. Lost you 3 months ago and my mind hasn’t been clear since. I miss you like a mf big sis. You made some of the strongest people I know cry, which shows how much of an impact you had on our lives. What sucks the most is no matter how many tears I shed or how much money I make I still can’t get you back in my life. I just pray everyday that your watching over us all. I can ramble on for years about you, you will always be one of the realist people I know. I love you and that will never change. Fly high my angle. Until we meet again Queen. Happy belated birthday. ❤️💔👼🏿👼🏿👑 #RIPQueenB #Ilovelucy