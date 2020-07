«Ο Νέντοβιτς ανήκει στην ελίτ των γκαρντ της Euroleague, αρκεί να μείνει υγιής»

View this post on Instagram

Reposting this pic because its probably the moment in which I felt the most ‘alive’ in these 2 years in Milano. It didnt really work out like everybody wanted and I’m sorry that you didnt get the chance to see the real me. Anyway Im taking only the best memories with me 😊 thanks @olimpiamilano1936, classy organization, I wish you all the best in the future and see you soon!