Το συγκινητικό «αντίο» του Καλάθη στον Παναθηναϊκό: «Μια φορά πράσινος, για πάντα πράσινος» (pic)

It’s with a heavy heart I announce my departure from Panathinaikos. I want to first and foremost thank @dpg7000 and the Giannakopoulos family for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. These 8 seasons have been unforgettable and without them none of this would have been possible. I wanna thank my teammates and coaches as well! I have built friendships with you guys for the rest of my life! To Gate 13 and the rest of the fans, you are the best in Europe and thank you for always supporting me. I tried to give everything i had in my heart when I stepped on the floor with the Pao Jersey. I’m excited for what the future holds! But Once a Green always a Green!!! ☘️☘️☘️