👉 @AnteTomic404 👈



✅ Foreign player with the most matches played (579)

✅ 2nd highest rebounder in @FCBbasket history

✅ 3rd most valued player in Barça's history

✅ 6th highest scorer in Barça's history



🔵🔴 Thank you, captain!https://t.co/sDzR1xHxwf