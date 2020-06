.@DHilliard6X has put pen to paper on a new deal with @cskabasket



Check out some of his best plays from his first season in the Russian capital here! Hit the link for more on his extension 📝https://t.co/1fJ3IhcMuM



'Energy Moves' I @ENEOSMotorOils I #EUROLEAGUEUNITED pic.twitter.com/GnxOO50WoP