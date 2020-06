Ύμνοι Ντατόμε για «Ζοτς»: «Μεγάλωσα βλέποντας τον Παναθηναϊκό σου...» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

What a journey! Proud to have been one of your players these years. For me, growing up also watching Pana’s best years, to have played at that level and have won 9 trophies together made everything even sweeter. I’m grateful for every day we spent together, from the “FUCK YOU” timeout to the euroleague trophy. “Trophies bring dust, memories last forever”. Hvala Zeljco!