.@NikolaMirotic33 talents first caught the eye in 2005 when he signed for @RMBaloncesto at age 14



Now with @FCBbasket and dominating since his return to the EuroLeague, read more here about the ANGT Alumni 👇 https://t.co/4LU5DPl6Gj#EUROLEAGUEUNITED pic.twitter.com/8JKsPH8MV8