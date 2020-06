Μπένετ Χουντ: Ο παίκτης που έγινε viral στην Ευρώπη θαυμάζει τον Καλάθη!

The MVP of this first post Corona game:

- measures 1m80

- is 21 y old

- scored 30 pts (!)

- appartantly practiced every day of the break

- played in '18-'19 still 24 games (29 mpg) in Div3 🇩🇪 (+ on ALBA roster)



Succes is not an accident. Well done, Bennet Hundt!#final2020