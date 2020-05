Συγκινεί ο Σίμονς: «Είμαστε όλοι υπεύθυνοι και δεν πρέπει να δούμε άλλες τραγωδίες»

View this post on Instagram

Witnessing the news the past few weeks & hearing the outcry has given me a lot to think about. It is time for everyone, from all walks of life, to get comfortable with voicing & calling out the uncomfortable subject of Blatant Racism that exists heavily within our society. We are ALL accountable & we shouldn’t have to revisit tragedies like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery time & time again. 6 years ago I put on this tee shirt to show solidarity & we’re still fighting. Enough is enough.