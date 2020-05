Όταν ο Κάρι... σάρωσε ως ο πρώτος MVP του ΝΒΑ με απόλυτη πλειοψηφία (vid)

📅 On this day in 2016, Stephen Curry won his second straight NBA MVP Award, becoming the first unanimous winner of the award.



✅ 30.1 PPG

✅ 6.7 APG

✅ 50.4 FG%

✅ 45.4 3P%

✅ 90.8 FT%



He had 402 3PM, smashing the previous single-season record (which he set in 2014-15) by 116. pic.twitter.com/qcP7iiJ8Ez